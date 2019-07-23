Already a star and state-champion high-school golfer for the Langley Saxons, Kelly Chinn also continues to establish himself as a top summertime junior player.

In July, the Great Falls resident and rising Langley junior won one significant tournament and advanced to the semifinals of match play, losing on the final hole, in another.

Chinn lost in the final four of the 72nd United States Junior Amateur on July 19 to Bo Jin of China at Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio. Chinn won the 16th and 17th holes to tie the match, then Jin sank a long birdie putt on the 18th hole to win.

Overall, Chinn was 4-1 in match play, after qualifying for that portion of the competition by shooting 71-73–144 in stroke play and tying for 16th.

“I was disappointed I lost that match, but I was really pumped to get that far,” said Chinn, who will play in college at Duke University. “All week I stroked the ball well, my short game was good and I putted well. I am happy with where my game is now.”

By reaching the semifinals, Chinn automatically qualifies for next year’s U.S. Junior Amateur. That was one of his goals.

Playing in his first U.S. Junior Amateur last summer, Chinn quickly gained recognition by winning the stroke-play portion of the tourney. He then lost in the second of match play, and did not automatically qualify to return this summer.

“Last year was a great experience,” Chinn said. “This year I stayed in the moment more and that helped my play. My goal was to get as far as I could.”

In June, Chinn qualified for this year’s U.S. Junior Amateur at Lake Chesdin Golf Club near Richmond by winning a four-way playoff for the final spot by sinking a 25-foot birdie putt on the second extra hole.

Earlier in July, prior to this year’s U.S. Junior Amateur, Chinn won the 36-hole Middle Atlantic Junior PGA Championship at Mount Vernon Country Club by shooting a 5-under 68-67–135 to tie for first with two other golfers. He then won in a three-way playoff by making a 10-foot birdie putt.

The next big tournament for Chinn is the boys Junior PGA Championship at Keney Park Golf Course in Hartford, Conn., July 30 through Aug. 4. It’s a 72-hole stroke-play event. He will be competing for the first time in that event.

For Langley last fall, Chinn won region and district individual championships, then helped the Saxons capture a third straight Virginia High School League’s Class 6 state team title. He finished second individually in the state tourney, after winning the title as a freshman in 2017.