McLean High School senior guard Elizabeth Dufrane was chosen as the girls 6D North Region Player of the year in basketball for her performance during the 2019-20 season.
Dufrane helped McLean to a 16-9 record when the week began, a second-place finish in the Liberty District Tournament and a berth into the region tourney.
McLean had a first-round region-tourney game scheduled against Oakton earlier this week.
Dufrane entered the region with 1,515 career points. That total makes her the school’s all-time scoring leader in basketball for the boys and girls programs.
Dufrane was one of a number of local players in the Sun Gazette’s coverage area chosen first and second-team all region for boys and girls. She was selected first-team all-region, along with Tedi Makrigiorgos of Madison High, Oakton High’s Hannah Kaloi and Kara Vietmeyer and Marshall’s Christina Trivisonno.
Making second team were Madison’s Grace Arnolie and Amalia Makrigiorgos, McLean’s Kendall Jones, Marshall’s Zoe Soule and Langley’s Marya Mufti.
Madison coach Kirsten Stone was chosen as the girl region Coach of the Year.
The Madison and Marshall players helped their teams win district tournament championships, with Oakton finishing second.
Making all-region locally on the boys side were first-teamers Soren Almquist and Logan Spafford from Madison. On the second team were Winston Aja-Onu and Max Wilson of Oakton, Randy Shephard of McLean and Marshall’s Jack Taylor.
The Madison duo helped the Warhawks win the Concorde District regular season and enter the region tournament undefeated.
