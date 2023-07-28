As NFL training camps open this week, five players from Prince William County are competing for roster slots. Here are the details:
SILAS DZANSI
High school: Hylton (2016 graduate)
College: Virginia Tech
Position: Offensive tackle
NFL team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Training camp location: AdventHealth Training Center, Tampa, Fla.
Training camp opens: Rookies reported July 24, veterans July 25
Roster prediction: The Bucs invested heavily in Dzansi. Although he was an undrafted rookie free agent, Tampa Bay gave him a $35,000 signing bonus and a guaranteed $100,000 of his base salary. If he doesn’t make the Bucs’ 53-man roster, he’s a likely candidate for the 16-player practice squad.
THYRICK PITTS JR.
High school: Forest Park (2017)
College: Delaware
Position: Wide receiver
NFL team: Chicago Bears
Training camp location: PNC Center at Halas Hall, Lake Forest, Ill.
Training camp starts: Rookies reported July 22, veterans July 25
Roster prediction: Pitts’ best bet is the 16-player practice squad.
TIM SETTLE
High school: Stonewall Jackson (2015)
College: Virginia Tech
Position: Defensive tackle
NFL team: Buffalo Bills
Training camp location: St. John Fisher University, Rochester, N.Y.
Training camp starts: Rookies reported July 18, veterans July 25
Roster prediction: Settle is in the second year of a two-year contract he signed as a free agent after beginning his NFL career in Washington. He recorded 19 tackles and one sack as a reserve in 2022.
GREG STROMAN
High school: Stonewall Jackson (2014)
College: Virginia Tech
Position: Cornerback
NFL team: Chicago Bears
Training camp location: PNC Center at Halas Hall, Lake Forest, Ill.
Training camp starts: Rookies reported July 22, veterans July 25
Roster prediction: The 27-year-old Stroman is a bubble player. He was among the Bears’ final cuts a year ago. He returned to the Bears as a member of the practice squad Dec. 28 and appeared in Chicago’s final two games. He started Chicago’s regular-season finale against Minnesota and recorded an interception and four tackles.
CHANDLER ZAVALA
High school: Forest Park (2017)
College: N.C. State
Position: Offensive guard
NFL team: Carolina Panthers
Training camp location: Wofford College, Spartanburg, S.C.
Training camp opens: Rookies reported July 22, veterans July 25
Roster prediction: Zavala will begin the preseason on the physically unable to perform list (PUP) after tweaking his hamstring. Zavala was placed on the PUP list July 22. Players can be activated from the active/PUP list at any time during camp. Although he’s expected to miss a couple of weeks of practice, Zavala still has a shot to begin the season as a starter at right guard. The Panthers’ 2023 fourth-round draft pick will battle for the position because regular starter Austin Corbett is expected to miss the first part of the season as he recovers from a torn ACL. Zavala could also see time at left guard, where he would play next to former N.C. State teammate Ikem Ekwonu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.