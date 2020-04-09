Madison High School's Soren Almquist, McLean High's Randy Shepherd and Oakton High's Max Wilson and Winston Aju-Onu were scheduled to play in the annual NOVA Challenge all-star senior game for the Fairfax County team.
Almquist was the Sun Gazette's 2019-20 Most Valuable Player for boys basketball.
Madison High's Logan Spafford was chosen to play in the underclassmen contest.
Those games were scheduled for March 22 at Fairfax High School along with a dunk and three-point shooting contest, then all canceled because of the COVID-10 virus outbreak.
