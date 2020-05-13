Not permitted to practice or have games during the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown, an Arlington Soccer Association 2007G DA girls team has found a way to stay active and busy.
The team of mostly 7-year-olds is holding a charity marathon called “Kickin COVID.” It will benefit the Arlington Food Assistance Center.
Each player will separately run a marathon, some in stages, to be finished by May 16. None of the players have previously run a marathon. The goal was to raise $5,000. More than $8,100 already has been amassed.
The captains of the Arlington team are Sienna Merrill and Danicka Miller.
Some players are choosing to run two half-marathons, and some may pace themselves a few miles per day. Each girl is asking friends and family to sponsor their runs.
The other players are Audrey McKeen, Bryce Christiansen, Charlotte Kulikosky, Ella Radus, Foley Robertson, Frances Shapiro, Genevieve Lose, Helen Bonner, Jaya Kelly, Laney Jensen, Stella Corso, Zoe Pagonis and Zuri Johnson.
Gerardo Ramirez is the head coach of the soccer team.
The Kickin COVID marathon donation Website is https://afac..org/campaign/kickin-covid/.
