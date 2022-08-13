Sloane Nguyen of the Kent Gardens Dolphins and Max Thompson of the Shouse Village Sharks were the two double-race winners from local pools at the recent season-ending Northern Virginia Swimming League’s individual all-star meet.
Other standouts were Emma Maher of the Chesterbrook Tiger Sharks, Bennett Steele of the Hamlet Green Feet and Owen Dyson of the Lakevale Estates Dolphins, as each won a race and finished second in another.
Nguyen won the girls 8-under freestyle (15.94) and butterfly (17.42) races, as did Thompson in the boys 11-12 age division (26.74 free and 27.97 fly, in a new league record).
Thompson’s record was the only one set at the meet.
Maher won the girls 8-under backstroke (18.53) and was second in the 8-under free. Steele was first in the boys 11-12 breaststroke (36.26) and second in the 11-12 individual medley. Dyson won the boys 15-18 back (26.71) and was second in the 15-18 free.
A number of top swimmers from local pools did not participate in the NVSL all-star meet because they were competing at the junior national championships on the same day.
Other local single-race winners were Kent Gardens’ Sophie Fredericks with a first in the girls 13-14 fly (29.19) and a third in the 13-14 back; Chesterbrook’s Matthew Rose in the boys 13-14 IM (1:02.06); from the Hunter Mill Sharks, Sydney DeLacy won the girls 13-14 free (28.26) and Regan Hau was first in the girls 15-18 breast (38.85); Hamlet’s Kennedy Masten won the girls 9-10 back (34.72) and was third in the 9-10 fly; the Oakton Otters’ Laura Roth was first in the girls 11-12 breast (37.36); the Tuckahoe Tigers’ Daniel Klett won the boys 8-under breast (22.95) and Grant Nielsen was first in the boys 9-10 fly (15.33) and third in the 9-10 back; and the Langley Wildthings’ Felix Yu won the boys 8-under IM (1:19.66).
Local swimmers who placed second in two races were Alexandra Dicks of Hunter Mill (girls 15-18 free and back) and Hamlet’s Morgan Kass (girls 13-14 free and back) and Erin Kass (girls 11-12 fly and IM).
With one runner-up finish each were Mary Tolar of the Highlands Whomping Turtles (girls 9-10 back), Maxwell Hollis of the Cardinal Hill Cardinals (15-18 boys fly) and Chesterbrook’s McKenzie Cory (girls 11-12 back).
For Tuckahoe, Vittoria Passos-Androvic was third in the girls 8-under free, and back and Emanuel Rouvelas was third in the boys 15-18 fly and back.
