For 30 years, Glen Cordell was a mainstay of Vienna Babe Ruth, serving as the league’s quartermaster as well as doing many other services to keep the league running.
Cordell, 79, died May 10 after a long illness.
He also coached youth sports in Vienna for 40 years and was inducted into the Vienna Baseball Hall of Fame.
“His wisdom, knowledge and dedication to our league and to baseball helped keep Babe Ruth going for many years,” a statement said posted on the Vienna Babe Ruth Website. “Although he had been in failing health for the past few years he came to every board meeting he could, and, with his wry sense of humor, kept all of us on our toes. He will be sorely missed.”
Paul VI Catholic head baseball coach Billy Emerson, who grew up playing baseball in Vienna, recognized Cordell on his Twitter site.
“If you played baseball or hung out at Waters Field in Vienna from the 1970s to the early 2000s, you knew Glen. A big mentor and a hero to me.”
Former Vienna Babe Ruth coach Frank Werman knew Cordell.
“What a great guy,” Werman said. “I spent plenty of time with him at Waters Field and in his equipment room.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.