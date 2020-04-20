Gus Taylor is retiring, and he is definite about that decision.
The veteran Northern Virginia high-school basketball coach has decided that 27 years on the bench was enough.
The 1981 McLean High School graduate will continue to follow and watch the game, but going forward as a fan from the stands.
“There was only one season I didn’t enjoy coaching, when I asked myself the question, ‘Why am I doing this,’” Taylor said. “All the rest I enjoyed a lot.”
The friendly Taylor coached at six different high schools, both boys and girls. His longest tenure came as an assistant girls coach at Oakton High, where he headed the highly successful junior varsity team since the 2010-11 campaign.
Taylor’s Oakton squads had one undefeated season, another one-loss year and many more with very few setbacks. He helped develop players, many who eventually played for Oakton’s perennial power varstiy squad under Fred Priester.
"Gus was someone I trusted and had the right mentality for a jayvee coach," Priester said. "He would push kids the right way. He got players to understand hard work was required, they would be coached hard and treated fairly. He cared about kids and loved basketball."
This past season, Taylor's Oakton junior varsity team finished 12-6.
Taylor also coached at Annandale, Herndon, McLean and Westfield as an assistant, and spent four seasons as the head girls coach at Centreville High.
As an assistant, Taylor worked under highly-successful head coaches like Priester, Pat Deegan while he was at Westfield High, Laura Hagan at Annandale and Gary Hall for the boys team at Herndon.
“I have seen a lot of athletes and I have seen things change a lot over the years,” Taylor said.
Taylor was known for attending other sporting events at various schools to show support for players or coaches. He said he plans to continue that practice, despite no longer coaching.
While a student/athlete at McLean High, Taylor played boys soccer and basketball.
