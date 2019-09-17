After 20 seasons in charge, this fall Chris Brown is not coaching the boys high-school soccer team of the Flint Hill Huskies.
Brown, 44, stepped down following the 2018 campaign. He is still working at Flint Hill as the head of the physical education department and is working with the middle-school soccer program, developing potential future high-school players.
“I’m really enjoying working with the middle-school program at the grass roots of soccer to help prepare them for high school, and I decided to focus on some personnel things,” Brown said about his decision to stop coaching the varsity team.
Brown, who is beginning to compete in triathlons, enjoyed significant success as the head coach. His team won some 200 games, captured four Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference championships, reached the semifinals of Division I state private-school tournament four times, and once the title game in 2014, when the Huskies were second and compiled a 15-5-4 overall record.
During a six season stretch from 2012 through 2017, his Huskies won 63 games and challegned or won the league championship each year.
Brown also coached some talented players, including John Stertzer, a University of Maryland standout later drafted by Real Salt Lake in the first round of the 2012 Major League Soccer draft.
Replacing Brown as head coach is Pete Mehlert, who spent two decades as the men’s head coach at American University.
A young Huskies team, with a roster that includes just four seniors, began this week with an 0-6 record, including two one-goal losses. Flint Hill was 0-1 in MAC play.
