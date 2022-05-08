It was the 1980-81 season when Pat Deegan began what became a long and highly- successful career as a girls varsity high-school head basketball coach in Northern Virginia.
Deegan began that head-coaching career in charge of the Bishop O’Connell Knights, leading the team for six seasons and winning two Division 1 private-school state championships.
From there, Deegan switched to coaching public-school teams in Northern Virginia, with stints as the boss of the Madison Warhawks (15 seasons), Westfield Bulldogs (11 campaigns) then, after a two-year break of not coaching, the Fairfax Lions for eight. His Madison teams won two Class AAA state crowns, with one of those teams finishing undefeated.
Overall, Deegan’s four teams won 756 games.
In recent days, Deegan stepped down from coaching, leaving his most recent post with the Fairfax team he coached for eight seasons. Deegan didn’t rule out returning to coaching, but said it would depend on the situation if an opportunity did become available.
“It all has been a lot of fun and very rewarding,” Deegan said. “I have coached some terrific players. At Fairfax, the players were very positive. But I felt like it was time the team needed a different face.”
In addition to the two state titles, Deegan’s Madison teams won 11 district-tournament crowns, six region championships and was state runner-up multiple times.
Deegan was chosen into the Virginia High School League’s Hall of Fame and inducted in its 2012 class.
