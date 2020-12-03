The plan for Beth Ann Wilson was to return this fall for a 28th season as the women’s volleyball coach at Marymount University.
But Wilson is no longer coaching at the Division III Arlington college, ending an accomplished career in which she won 484 matches, including an 185-27 mark the past eight seasons. She is the winningest and longest-standing volleyball coach in program history.
Wilson’s stay at Marymount was capped by last fall’s campaign, which was probably the finest under her guidance. The Saints finished 26-11, won the Atlantic East Conference regular-season tournament crowns (9-0 mark) in dominating fashion, then advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA’s tourney. The Saints reached the NCAA tourney the season before, as well.
“I’d probably still be at Marymount if it was not for the COVID situation, so plans and situations change,” Wilson said.
Marymount did not play its usual fall volleyball season because of the pandemic. Wilson’s replacement as head coach had not been named as of Nov. 30.
Wilson is now the D.C. division director of the large East Coast Power Chesapeake club program. She also coaches two teams in a program that consists of multiple teams and age groups.
“I can establish a larger volleyball network with this opportunity – mentor more coaches, become more familiar with players, help grow the sport and run training academies,” Wilson said.
Wilson hasn’t ruled out possibly coaching on the local high-school level if there is such an opportunity.
In 1993, Wilson was hired by former athletic director Bill Finney as Marymount’s first full-time women’s volleyball coach. She had been coaching girls softball and cross country at George Mason High School in Falls Church at the time.
“I was 25 and didn’t know anything about Marymount back then,” Wilson said. “It all worked out well. I lived in Arlington, so that was a great fit for me. I was really fortunate to have a career like that in my neighborhood. It ended on such a high note last season and was such a special job.”
Wilson built the program into a perennial top contender, first in the Capital Athletic Conference, then the Atlantic East. She was chosen as the CAC Coach of the Year in 2004 and 2006, and in 2019 the Atlantic East Coaching Staff of the Year.
Her teams had 20-plus victories in 13 seasons, and countless Marymount players earned multiple individual honors during Wilson’s tenure.
Wilson served as volleyball conference chairperson and represented both leagues on numerous committees.
Wilson began her volleyball career as a high-school player in San Diego, earning many individual honors. She then played at the College of William and Mary, where she was a four-year starting middle hitter for the Division I team, was captain her junior and senior seasons and an all-conference selection as a senior.
Wilson also participated in track and field at William and Mary, throwing the shot put and discus.
Her son, Riley, played football at William and Mary. Wilson’s youngest daughter, Mary Grace, is on the women’s volleyball team at Loyola University of Maryland.
