He knew what was coming, but longtime Arlington runner and race organizer Jay Wind was disappointed nonetheless when a number of big road races recently were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The biggest was October’s annual Marine Corps Marathon, a race Wind has run 42 of the event’s 44 years. The Arlington Ten-Miler in mid October also won’t be held, nor are two smaller marathons that Wind produces. He participates in all of those as well.
This is the first time the Marine Corps Marathon, scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 25, has been called off. In addition to Wind, hundreds of Arlington residents participate in the race, which draws some 30,000 runners, a number who are first-time marathons.
“It makes me sad, very much so,” said the 70-year-old Wind. “But with all that is going on, there was no other choice, and we knew that. But we were hoping somehow it might still be run.”
Wind said Marine Corps Marathon organizers looked into ways of “reducing the footprint” of the race, but realized that was impractical.
“It’s just safer not to run,” Wind said. “I feel bad for all the people.”
Wind’s first Marine Corps race was in 1978 in a time of 3 hours, 27 minutes, placing around 1,000th. He improved significantly in the next few races.
Wind’s best performance in the event came in 1982 at age 32, when he finished 49th overall in a personal-race-best time of 2 hours, 31 minutes.
At ages 51 and 53, Wind finished first in his age groups.
Earlier this year, Wind, who also regularly runs in the Boston Marathon (also canceled in 2020) ran two out-of-town marathons to help him prepare for the Marine Corps race, one of his favorite events and a main topic in his book, “The Man Who Stole the Sun.” With it now being canceled, Wind said he may run a personal marathon on his own on Oct. 25 through local streets in a way to commemorate the Marine Corps race.
“We’ll see how that day goes and how things are then,” Wind said. “Obviously, I’d prefer running the Marine Corps for a 43rd straight time.”
