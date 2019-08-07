Loudoun South advanced to the Little League World Series in Williamsport (PA) Wednesday following a 12-2 win over Peachtree City, Georgia in the Southeast Region final.

Loudoun South is the first Virginia team to reach the Little League World Series in Williamsport since 1994 when Central Springfield finished third overall.

The World Series is Aug. 15-25. Loudoun opens up Aug. 15 at 3 p.m. against the New England Region champion.

On Wednesday, Loudoun South took a 5-0 lead in the top of first inning on a solo homer by Justin Lee and a grand slam by Chase Obstgarten.

Lee and Colton Hicks added back to-back home runs in the top of the fifth to put Loudoun South up 8-2.

Loudoun advanced to the final Monday after rallying to beat Peachtree City, 6-5 following a two-run walk-off double by Obstgarten. Loudoun South lost to Georgia in last year’s region final.

Loudoun South has won 16 straight games.