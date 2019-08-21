West Champion Central East Maui from Wailuku, Hawaii scored one run in the top of the fourth and three more in the top of the fifth to break an 8-8 tie and defeat Loudoun South 12-9 in the Little League World Series in Williamsport (PA).

It was Loudoun South’s first loss of the tournament after recording no hitters in its first two games.

Central East Maui jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the top of the first inning.

Loudoun South scored two runs in the bottom of the first before Central East Maui scored one run in the second and two in the third to take a 8-2 lead.

But Loudoun South tied the game at 8-all in the bottom of the fourth. Colton Hicks’ single brought in Justin Lee from third. Loudoun South tacked up two more runs on Noah Culpepper’s single that scored Liam Thyen and Joe Ross to make the score 8-5. Michael Bowden made the score 8-6 on Kian Henson’s single and Culpepper made it 8-7 after scoring on a wild pitch.

Matt Coleman tied the game up.

For the game, Hicks went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and Culpepper 2 for 3 with two RBIs.