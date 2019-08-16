Justin Lee, Liam Thyen and Chase Obstgarten combined on a no-hitter Friday morning to help Loudoun South win its Little League World Series opener with a 3-0 win over Barrington, Rhode Island in Williamsport, PA.

Lee started the game and struck out two and walked two in 2.2 innings.

Thyen pitched the next 2.2 innings and struck out six. Obstgarten pitched the final 0.2 innings with one strikeout and one walk.

Loudoun South, the Southeast Region champion, scored all its runs in the bottom of the fifth against the New England champion. Brady Yates hit a two-run homer and Thyen added an RBI.

Yates and Lee each finished with two hits.