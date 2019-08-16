Justin Lee, Liam Thyen and Chase Obstgarten combined on a no-hitter Friday morning to help Loudoun South win its Little League World Series opener with a 3-0 win over Barrington, Rhode Island in Williamsport, PA.
Lee started the game and struck out two and walked two in 2.2 innings.
Thyen pitched the next 2.2 innings and struck out six. Obstgarten pitched the final 0.2 innings with one strikeout and one walk.
Loudoun South, the Southeast Region champion, scored all its runs in the bottom of the fifth against the New England champion. Brady Yates hit a two-run homer and Thyen added an RBI.
Yates and Lee each finished with two hits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.