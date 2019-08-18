Loudoun South recorded its second straight no-hitter Sunday with an 11-0 win over Coon Rapids (MN) at the Little League World Series in Williamsport (PA).

Justin Lee struck out six and walked two in four innings. He threw a total of 54 pitches in the win.

The game stopped after the fourth because of the mercy rule.

Loudoun South scored three runs in the bottom of the first, five in the second and three in the third.

Liam Thyen was 1 for 1 with five RBIs and Colton Hicks 2 for 3 with three RBIs.