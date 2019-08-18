Loudoun South recorded its second straight no-hitter Sunday with an 11-0 win over Coon Rapids (MN) at the Little League World Series in Williamsport (PA).
Justin Lee struck out six and walked two in four innings. He threw a total of 54 pitches in the win.
The game stopped after the fourth because of the mercy rule.
Loudoun South scored three runs in the bottom of the first, five in the second and three in the third.
Liam Thyen was 1 for 1 with five RBIs and Colton Hicks 2 for 3 with three RBIs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.