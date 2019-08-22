Marshall Louque threw a five-inning no-hitter Thursday night as Southwest champion Eastbank from River Ridge, Louisiana defeated Loudoun South 10-0 in an elimination game at the Little League World Series in Williamsport (PA).

Eastbank meets Central East Maui Saturday at 3:30 p.m. for the U.S. National title, while Loudoun South’s run is over.

Louque struck out eight and walked one, while throwing 72 pitches in the victory.

Eastbank scored one run in the bottom of the third, seven in the fourth and two in the fifth. Reese Roussel led Eastbank from the plate, going 4 for 4 with two runs scored and five RBIs.