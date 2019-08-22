Marshall Louque threw a five-inning no-hitter Thursday night as Southwest champion Eastbank from River Ridge, Louisiana defeated Loudoun South 10-0 in an elimination game at the Little League World Series in Williamsport (PA).
Eastbank meets Central East Maui Saturday at 3:30 p.m. for the U.S. National title, while Loudoun South’s run is over.
Louque struck out eight and walked one, while throwing 72 pitches in the victory.
Eastbank scored one run in the bottom of the third, seven in the fourth and two in the fifth. Reese Roussel led Eastbank from the plate, going 4 for 4 with two runs scored and five RBIs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.