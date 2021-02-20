Stone Bridge High School's boys basketball team claimed its first state title Saturday with an 86-78 win over visiting Green Run in the Class 5 championship.
The Bulldogs (16-1) rallied in the fourth quarter after trailing at the end of the three previous quarters. Green led 36-21 at the end of the first, 50-38 at halftime and 60-55 at the end of the third quarter.
Green Run (9-1) was declared the Class 5 co-champion last year with Norview after the pandemic cancelled the state final.
