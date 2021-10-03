Played before a sold-out crowd of 5,500 at Segra Field in Leesburg, Stone Bridge defeated Broad Run 64-7 in the annual Battle of the ’Burn. Segra Field is home to Loudoun United.
This was the first time the annual Loudoun County rivalry pitting two schools from Ashburn was played at neutral site. Stone Bridge now leads the series 14-4. The first matchup was in 2001 between the two programs.
Stone Bridge improves to 6-0, while Broad Run falls to 5-1. Bulldogs quarterback Jacob Thomas threw for five touchdowns and ran for two more in the most one-sided result in the rivalry’s history.
