FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE
Position, name, school, year
Quarterback Brett Griffis Broad Run 12
Center Caleb Nitta Tuscarora 11
O. Lineman Alex Birchmeier Broad Run 11
O. Lineman Wayne Watson Varina 12
O. Lineman Ryan Nolan Deep Creek 12
O. Lineman Tyler Godbolt Patrick Henry-Ashland 12
Running Back Bryce Duke Tuscarora 12
Running Back Cameron Leftwich Salem 12
Running Back Stephen Daley Handley 12
Receiver Arnav Thornhill Broad Run 12
Receiver Chauncey Logan, Jr. Salem 12
Receiver Eli Wood EC Glass 12
Tight End Bravion Campbell King’s Fork 12
Kicker Jonathan Haslet Loudoun Co. 12
Kick Returner Kaletri Boyd King’s Fork 11
O. All-Purpose Anthony Fisher Varina 12
FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE
Position, name, school, year
D. Lineman Kaveion Keys Varina 11
D. Lineman Ahmad Poole GW Danville 12
D. Lineman Cameron Martindale Salem 12
Defensive End Kyree Moyston King’s Fork 12
Defensive End Keyshawn Burgos Matoaca 12
Linebacker Stephen Daley Handley 12
Linebacker Noah Collins Salem 12
Linebacker Bravion Campbell King’s Fork 12
Linebacker Nick Levy Broad Run 12
Def. Back Anthony Fisher Varina 12
Def. Back Lamonte Wilson Deep Creek 12
Def. Back Chauncey Logan, Jr. Salem 12
Def. Back Kamaree Wells Varina 12
Punter Dylan Holback Deep Creek 12
Punt Returner Chase Greer Salem 12
D. All-Purpose Alex Biddle Broad Run 12
Offensive POY: Anthony Fisher Varina 12
Defensive POY: Kyree Moyston King’s Fork 12
Coach of the Year: Marcus Lewis Varina
SECOND-TEAM OFFENSE
Position, name, school, year
Quarterback Jordan Allen Patrick Henry-Ashland 12
Center Caleb Wright Salem 11
O. Lineman Sam Jones Salem 12
O. Lineman Nathan Coffey Warhill 12
O. Lineman Shawn Pozniak Tuscarora 12
O. Lineman Elijah Brooks Louisa Co. 11
Running Back Quentin Johnson Matoaca 12
Running Back Mitchell Johnson Powhatan 12
Running Back Javon Ford King’s Fork 9
Receiver Kaletri Boyd King’s Fork 11
Receiver Isaiah Lemmond Broad Run 12
Receiver Donavan Howard GW Danville 12
Tight End Jake Massey Salem 12
Kicker Thomas Richman Mechanicsville 12
Kick Returner Kwame Whitaker Courtland 11
O. All-Purpose Paul Poirier Orange Co. 12
SECOND-TEAM DEFENSE
Position, name, school, year
D. Lineman Zach Sullivan Patrick Henry-Ashland 12
D. Lineman Nathan Coffey Warhill 12
D. Lineman Cam Miller Loudoun Valley 12
Defensive End Luke Holmes Warhill 12
Defensive End Ben Pfister Dinwiddie 12
Linebacker Ayden Rochard Warhill 12
Linebacker Se’Von McDowell Dinwiddie 10
Linebacker Brett Clatterbaugh Eastern View 9
Linebacker Luca Lombardo Broad Run 11
Def. Back Liam Francisque Warhill 10
Def. Back Jordan Allen Patrick-Henry Ashland 12
Def. Back Alex Camacho Tuscarora 12
Def. Back Antoine Gray King’s Fork 11
Punter Jimmy Kibble Loudoun Co. 12
Punt Returner Kelmari Brown Dinwiddie 12
D. All-Purpose Mike Allen Jamestown 12
