Broad Run quarterback Brett Griffis looks for a receiver to come open on this pass attempt against Stone Bridge during the annual Battle of the Burn held on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 at Segra Field in Leesburg.

 Bill Kamenjar/InsideNoVa.com

FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE

Position, name, school, year

Quarterback Brett Griffis Broad Run 12

Center Caleb Nitta Tuscarora 11

O. Lineman Alex Birchmeier Broad Run 11

O. Lineman Wayne Watson Varina 12

O. Lineman Ryan Nolan Deep Creek 12

O. Lineman Tyler Godbolt Patrick Henry-Ashland 12

Running Back Bryce Duke Tuscarora 12

Running Back Cameron Leftwich Salem 12

Running Back Stephen Daley Handley 12

Receiver Arnav Thornhill Broad Run 12

Receiver Chauncey Logan, Jr. Salem 12

Receiver Eli Wood EC Glass 12

Tight End Bravion Campbell King’s Fork 12

Kicker Jonathan Haslet Loudoun Co. 12

Kick Returner Kaletri Boyd King’s Fork 11

O. All-Purpose Anthony Fisher Varina 12

FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE 

Position, name, school, year

D. Lineman Kaveion Keys Varina 11

D. Lineman Ahmad Poole GW Danville 12

D. Lineman Cameron Martindale Salem 12

Defensive End Kyree Moyston King’s Fork 12

Defensive End Keyshawn Burgos Matoaca 12

Linebacker Stephen Daley Handley 12

Linebacker Noah Collins Salem 12

Linebacker Bravion Campbell King’s Fork 12

Linebacker Nick Levy Broad Run 12

Def. Back Anthony Fisher Varina 12

Def. Back Lamonte Wilson Deep Creek 12

Def. Back Chauncey Logan, Jr. Salem 12

Def. Back Kamaree Wells Varina 12

Punter Dylan Holback Deep Creek 12

Punt Returner Chase Greer Salem 12

D. All-Purpose Alex Biddle Broad Run 12

Offensive POY: Anthony Fisher Varina 12

Defensive POY: Kyree Moyston King’s Fork 12

Coach of the Year: Marcus Lewis Varina

SECOND-TEAM OFFENSE

Position, name, school, year

Quarterback Jordan Allen Patrick Henry-Ashland 12

Center Caleb Wright Salem 11

O. Lineman Sam Jones Salem 12

O. Lineman Nathan Coffey Warhill 12

O. Lineman Shawn Pozniak Tuscarora 12

O. Lineman Elijah Brooks Louisa Co. 11

Running Back Quentin Johnson Matoaca 12

Running Back Mitchell Johnson Powhatan 12

Running Back Javon Ford King’s Fork 9

Receiver Kaletri Boyd King’s Fork 11

Receiver Isaiah Lemmond Broad Run 12

Receiver Donavan Howard GW Danville 12

Tight End Jake Massey Salem 12

Kicker Thomas Richman Mechanicsville 12

Kick Returner Kwame Whitaker Courtland 11

O. All-Purpose Paul Poirier Orange Co. 12

SECOND-TEAM DEFENSE

Position, name, school, year

D. Lineman Zach Sullivan Patrick Henry-Ashland 12

D. Lineman Nathan Coffey Warhill 12

D. Lineman Cam Miller Loudoun Valley 12

Defensive End Luke Holmes Warhill 12

Defensive End Ben Pfister Dinwiddie 12

Linebacker Ayden Rochard Warhill 12

Linebacker Se’Von McDowell Dinwiddie 10

Linebacker Brett Clatterbaugh Eastern View 9

Linebacker Luca Lombardo Broad Run 11

Def. Back Liam Francisque Warhill 10

Def. Back Jordan Allen Patrick-Henry Ashland 12

Def. Back Alex Camacho Tuscarora 12

Def. Back Antoine Gray King’s Fork 11

Punter Jimmy Kibble Loudoun Co. 12

Punt Returner Kelmari Brown Dinwiddie 12

D. All-Purpose Mike Allen Jamestown 12

