GIRLS SOCCER
FOREST PARK 7, NORTH STAFFORD 0: Forest Park's Maddie Edozie led the scoring with five goals and one assist in the non-district win Wednesday.
Nicole Cargill scored the additional two goals and added one assist. Other assists were from Maggie Neall, Kaylie Scherer, Nora Neall and Korinne Potter.
Solid performances from midfielders Maggie Stebbins, Cori Johnson, and Becca Perez. Forest Park is now 5-0-1 overall.
PATROT 6, GAINESVILLE 0: Camille Daniel scored three goals, Elena Scianna two and Braelyn Medina one for the Pioneers (3-1, 4-2).
BATTLEFIELD 1, JOHN CHAMPE 1: Both goals were scored in the first half with Kyndal Shuler recording the goal for Battlefield. Battlefield is now 2-0-2 in the district and Champe is 3-0-1 in district play.
BOYS SOCCER
OSBOURN 4, UNITY REED 1: Erith Garcia scored two goals and Cooper Noseworthy, Jaiden Borba and Angel Rivas each had one for Osbourn (5-0, 7-0). Noseworthy added an assist.
OSBOURN PARK 1, FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 1: Ashby Barbee scored Osbourn Park’s lone goal. It was unassisted.
Kevin Sandoval and Luis Argueta played well on the back line for Osbourn Park (3-0-2, 5-0-3).
BATTLEFIELD 6, JOHN CHAMPE 0: Battlefield goals were scored by Robbie Karas, Jordan Savage, and Mathew Carlin. Assists from Amari Benjamin and AJ Ganias. The Bobcats are 3-1-1 in the district and 4-2-1 overall,
GAR-FIELD 8, FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE 0: Arnold Vigil Cardenas, Bethson Fuentes-Rau and Andy Flores each scored two goals. Christian Elijah and Michael Villalta were the final two goal-scorers at the end of the night for the Red Wolves (2-2-1, 3-2-2).
GAINESVILLE 4, PATRIOT 1: Mason Davis scored Patriot’s lone goal. The Pioneers are now 1-3 in the district and 3-4 overall.
Gainesville is 2-3 in the district and 3-3-1 overall.
