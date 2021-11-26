Madeira School senior Michaela Joyce recently signed a national letter of intent to join the fencing program at the University of Notre Dame. Joyce is currently ranked sixth in the world in junior epee fencing.
“Choosing Notre Dame was the culmination of many pieces coming together,” Joyce said, “I am so grateful for this opportunity.”
Joyce began epee fencing when she was 11 years old after seeing a demonstration at her elementary school. Joyce qualified for her first international tournament at age 15. She is a member of the junior world championship team, Cadet world championship team, and has traveled to tournaments all over the world.
Joyce hopes to study theology at Notre Dame.
