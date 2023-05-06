OSBOURN PARK 6, FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 5: Madi Brewer’s two-run double in the bottom of the sixth provided the game-winning runs for the Yellow Jackets (10-2, 15-3).
Sam Borrayo earned the win, pitching seven innings and give up two earned runs and seven hits and striking out 10.
Jenna Wilson added two hits and two RBI, while Sade Brooks-Robinson each contributed a hit and an RBI.
OSBOURN 13, UNITY REED 0 (five innings): Rhyannon Stanley tossed a one-hitter and struck out 10 in the Eagles’ Cedar Run District win.
She also hit a home run and finished with five RBI on 2 fo 3 hitting from the plate. Mackenzie Fitterer was 3 for 4 with two runs scored and one RBI and Tristyn Kershner scored four runs.
Osbourn is 2-9 in the district and 6-10 overall.
PATRIOT 6, GAINESVILLE 2: Reagan Trottman got the win, striking eight and allowing one earned run, five hits and four walks.
Isa Ellis recorded three RBI for Patriot (8-4, 9-8).
BATTLEFIELD 9, FAUQUIER 4: Aiko Conaway had three RBI and Madison Johnson two for Battlefield (11-7).
Conaway was the winning pitcher. She allowed four runs, one walk and five hits and struck out one in seven innings.
FOREST PARK 13, GAR-FIELD 2 (five innings): Olivia Langley went 3 for 3 with two runs scored and three RBI to lead Forest Park’s offense.
Grace Miller struck out five and allowed two hits and no earned runs over three innings for the win. Forest Park is 7-3 in the Cardinal District and 12-5 overall.
COLGAN 10, POTOMAC 2: Madelyn Fillare and Molly George each hit homers for Colgan (8-1, 12-4).
They, along with Keyonce Ewell and Cate Russian, each finished with two RBI.
Dorsey Grose got the win. She struck out seven and allowed one hit and one walk in 3.2 innings.
SKYLINE 13, BRENTSVILLE 10: Skyline rallied late, scoring nine runs between the top of the six and seventh innings in the Class 3 Northwestern District win.
For Brentsville (4-2, 11-5), Natalie Quinlan totaled five RBI, including a home run.
