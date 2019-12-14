Through six games this season, the undefeated Madison Warhawks are proving, as expected, they should be a top contender in district, region and state girls basketball competition this winter.
Madison is the defending Concorde District and 6D North Region tournament champions, a state-tourney qualifier last winter and the high-school team returns 10 players, many starters, from that team.
So far this season, Madison routed Washington-Liberty, 80-45, in its opener and followed by comfortable margin-of-victory wins over good McLean, Langley, South Lakes, W.T. Woodson and Lake Braddock teams. The win over Lake Braddock was the most recent, a 72-44 road triumph Dec. 13.
Many of those defeated opponents are expected to contend for district and region titles as well. Madison is aggressive offensively, averaging 65 points per game and allowing 42.8.
"They all bring good intensity and work together and rotate to the ball well on offense," Madison coach Kirsten Stone said. "Everybody shoots, but they are unselfish because they will pass up a good shot to make a good pass. But we have a long way to go. On defense we need to improve."
Against Lake Braddock, Tedi Makrigiorgos led Madison with 17 points, making four three-pointers. Grace Arnolie scored 16; Alayna Arnolie scored eight; Amalia Makrigiorgos, Samantha Glowasky and Kiera Kohler all scored seven; and Kathryn Koshuta had six. Madison led 37-20 at halftime and 56-34 after three periods.
In a 67-49 win over South Lakes, Alayna Arnolie had 22 points, Grace Arnolie scored 18, Amalia Makrigiorgos had 11 and Tedi Makrigiorgos added six. Those players combined to make seven three-pointers.
Madison made eight more triples in a 50-36 win over previously-undefeated Woodson. Tedi Makrigiorgos scored 17 and made four threes, Grace Arnolie added 10 points and made three threes and her sister had eight points and two triples.
