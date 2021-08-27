The memories of the previous football campaign are still very fresh in the minds of the Madison Warhawks and those involved with the high-school team.
That campaign ended just four months ago when Concorde District (4-0) and 6D North Region champion Madison (8-1) fell in a seesaw Class 6 state semifinal game to South County. (The 2020 season was postponed until the later winter and spring because of the pandemic.)
With the second football season of 2021 set to open Aug. 27, the Warhawks hope the recent momentum from their recent winning ways will continue.
Madison opens the fall seaon on the road Aug. 27 at 7 p.m. in Ashburn against perennial playoff rival Stone Bridge.
The Warhawks have a number of key returning starters from that last team, including quarterback Connor Barry and runningbacks Alex Jreige, John Hurley and John Kustra.
Madison’s offensive line was a strong point of the Warhawks’ success during the previous season, with a number of those starters graduating.
“We have some good candidates to replace those linemen,” Madison coach Justin Counts said.
A Madison defense that had two shutouts last season and allowed an average of just 6.3 points during the regular season has returning linebackers Austin Wysocki, Kevin Chadwick and Ryan Salvosa, Kyle Porter on the line and Hurley in the backfield.
Madison plays neighborhood rivals Marshall and Oakton in consecutive weeks Oct. 1 and 8. The Warhawks play those two teams every season, but never before in back-to-back weeks.
* With a 4-3 overall record in their previous season (3-2 Liberty District), the McLean Highlanders enjoyed their most successful campaign in a number of years and hope to continue those winning ways this fall.
McLean opens the season, Friday, Aug. 27 at 7 p.m. at home against the West Potomac Wolverines.
The Highlanders have just two starters returning this fall, in lineman Sam Snyder and kick returner Nick Halteh.
“We are young, but we have some talent. It could be a fun season,” McLean coach John Scholla said.
Three of McLean’s first four games are home, including its first two.
Some other key players for McLean are runningback Kaelan Ferris, defensive lineman Jacob King, linebacker Jihao Liu, offensive lineman Cooper Ferris and receiver/defensive back Calvin Thinley. Tyler Fontenot is the punter and place-kicker.
"We are going to have to grind it out, and everything we get we are going to have to claw and earn, and build up our confidence," Scholla said. "These guys are going to have to get used to playing faster in a hurry on the varsity level."
* The Langley Saxons finished 2-5 in the previous season and 1-3 in the Liberty District, losing three games by a combined 18 points.
The Saxons are hoping to improve on those records under second-year head coach Dave Murray.
Two top returning players for Langley on offense are Colin Affleck and Zach Cash. Other top players are expected to be Shaka Wainaina, Jeremy Kim, Joshua Mun, Patrick Lacy, Maddox Lobato and Mikhail Jakovlev.
Langley opens its season on the road on Friday, Aug. 27 at 7 p.m. against West Potomac in a non-district contest. Langley’s first three games are on the road.
* The Marshall Statesmen (4-3, 4-1) have moved to the Liberty District for the 2021 fall season, opening the campaign Friday, Aug. 27 at home at 7 p.m. against the Washington-Liberty Generals in a league showdown.
Some top returning players on offense for Marshall are expected to be Nakia Wilson, Jack Emory, Roberto Herrera, Duane Stewart and Owen Buhrman. Wilson was one of the team’s leading rushers last season.
Marshall was a perennial playoff team and challenger for the National District championship the past few seasons.
Marshall’s schedule includes three games against Madison, Chantilly and Wakefield, all playoff teams in the previous season. The big neighborhood rivalry game with Madison is Friday, Oct. 1 on the Statesmen’s home field.
* With Nick Toole returning as the starting quarterback and a third season under head coach Mel Morgan, the Oakton Cougars (1-6, 0-4) are optimistic about having an improved season this fall.
Oakton opens its campaign at home, Friday, Aug. 27 at 7 p.m. against the Lewis Lancers in non-district action.
Toole was one of the region’s top producers at quarterback in the previous campaign, when Oakton struggled on defense.
The Cougars’ schedule includes four games against playoff teams from the previous season and six against squads with winning records. Oakton’s first three opponents won a combined three games during the previous season.
Langley Schedule: Friday, Aug. 27 at Yorktown, 7 p.m.; Friday, Sept. 3 at. Fairfax, 7; Friday, Sept. 10 at Oakton, 7; Friday, Sept. 17 vs. Meridian 7; Friday, Sept. 24 vs. Madison, 7; Friday, Oct. 8 at Washington-Liberty, 7; Friday, Oct. 15 vs. Wakefield, 7; Friday, Oct. 22 at Marshall, 7; Friday, Oct. 29 vs. Herndon, 7; Friday, Nov. 5 vs McLean, 7.
Madison schedule: Friday, Aug. 27 at Stone Bridge, 7 p.m.; Thursday, Sept. 2 vs. Lake Braddock, 7; Friday, Sept. 10 vs. Yorktown, 7; Friday, Sept. 24 at Langley 7; Friday, Oct. 1 at Marshall, 7; Friday, Oct. 8 vs. Oakton, 7; Friday, Oct. 15 at Centreville, 7; Friday, Oct. 22 at Westfield, 7; Friday, Oct. 29 vs. South Lakes, 7; Friday, Nov. 5 vs. Chantilly, 7.
Marshall schedule: Friday, Aug. 27 vs. Washington-Liberty, 7 p.m.; Thursday, Sept. 2 at McLean, 7; Friday, Sept. 10 at Westfield, 7; Friday, Sept. 17 vs. Hayfield, 7; Friday, Sept. 24 at Chantilly, 7; Friday, Oct. 1 vs. Madison, 7; Friday, Oct. 15 vs. Yorktown, 7; Friday, Oct. 22 vs. Langley, 7; Friday, Oct. 29 at Wakefield, 7; Friday, Nov. 5 at Herndon, 7.
McLean schedule: Friday, Aug. 27 vs. West Potomac, 7 p.m.; Thursday, Sept. 2 vs. Marshall, 7; Friday, Sept. 10 at Edison, 7; Friday, Sept. 17 vs. Fairfax 7; Friday, Sept. 24 at South Lakes, 7; Friday, Oct. 1 vs. Yorktown, 7; Friday, Oct. 8 at Wakefield, 7; Friday, Oct. 22 at Herndon, 7; Friday, Oct. 29 vs. Washington-Liberty, 7; Friday, Oct. 5 at Langley, 7.
Oakton schedule: Friday, Aug. 27 vs. Lewis, 7 p.m.; Thursday, Sept. 2 at W.T. Woodson, 7; Friday, Sept. 10 vs. Langley, 7; Friday, Sept. 17 at Yorktown, 7; Friday, Oct. 1 at West Springfield, 7; Friday, Oct. 8 at Madison, 7; Friday, Oct. 15 vs. Westfield, 7; Friday, Oct. 22 at Chantilly, 7; Friday, Oct. 29 vs. Centreville, 7; Friday, Nov. 5 vs. South Lakes, 7.
