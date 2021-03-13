The Madison Warhawks, Marshall Statesmen and McLean Highlanders won in high-school football action the night of March 12.
Madison (3-0) rallied from a 14-0 deficit to defeat visiting Westfield, 21-14, McLean (3-0) downed the host Langley Saxons, 16-7, and Marshall (2-1) routed host Lewis, 48-6.
Check back later for details on each game.
