Madison High School had a couple of boys individual champions at the 6D North Region Indoor Track and Field Championships. The meet was held outside because of the pandemic.
In the shot put, Madison senior Nicholas Cloud finished first with a throw of 50-feet, 2 1/4-inches, more than eight feet ahead of the second-place finisher.
In the pole vault, Madison senior Jake Reiman won with a jump of 12-3.
Also for the Madison boys, Gary Groves was fourth in the pole vault.
For the Madison girls, Emily Rothrock won the pole vault (9-4).
In the girls shot put, Marshall High’s Sarah Pounder was second.
Also for the Marshall girls, Torrie McNabb, a standout softball pitcher during the spring, was second in the 55 hurdles; Elizabeth Epstein was third in the 500 and Emma Ford fifth in the high jump.
McLean’s Aneka Andrews was fourth in the 55 hurdles and the school’s 4x800 relay was second. McLean High’s Stella Shen was fifth in the girls triple jump.
Another local winner was Oakton High’s Arnav Tilche in the 3,200 in 9:27.63. Teammates Garrett Woodhouse and Zachary Morse were third and fourth, respectively, in that race.
The Marshall boys 4x800 relay was first in 8:23.69. The relay consisted of Patrick Smith, Marco Legendyk, Sean Sanders and Sebastian Malave.
Also for Marshall, Smith was fourth in the 500 and Ethan Grace was fourth in the high jump.
McLean High’s Eric Mizusawa was second in the boys high jump, Langley High’s Jack Pino was fourth in the boys 55 dash, and Langley’s 4x800 relay placed second.
Weather delays from this past weekend postponed the other running events of the region meet, which were scheduled to be completed at a date not yet determined.
