Madison High School baseball coach Mark Gjormand recently was named the Division I Region II Coach of the Year by the American Baseball Coaches Association.
Gjormand led Madison to an 18-1 record and the program’s fifth state championship this past spring season, the third state crown during his long tenure as head coach.
In 25 seasons as Madison’s coach, Gjormand’s has 446 career wins. The other two state crowns came in 2002 and 2015. His 2021 team also won Concorde District and 6D North Region tournaments.
Over the years, Gjormand's teams have won multiple district and region titles.
This past spring season, Madison won its final eight games, including the last six in the playoffs.
