The World Baseball Confederation competition went even better than Bryce Eldridge imagined.
Most important, the standout pitcher/first baseman/designated hitter was a key member of the 18-under National Team USA squad that won the World Cup tournament and earned a gold medal with an 8-1 record, defeating Chinese Taipei, 5-1, in the title game.
As a big bonus, the Vienna resident and Madison High School senior was chosen the Most Valuable Player of the 12-team competition. He received a trophy for that honor and was awarded another for having the most homers of any player in the competition with three.
“The biggest thing was winning the gold medal,” Eldridge said. “It was an awesome and special time of my life I will never forget.”
Eldridge was a standout throughout the competition. His bookend performances were especially notable. Eldridge blasted a grand slam and had five RBI in the team’s first game against the Netherlands. He later smacked an opposite-field, three-run shot to left in the championship contest. Later in that contest, the hard-throwing (90 mph plus) 6-foot-71/2- inch right-handed pitching Eldridge hurled a hitless and shutout final frame as the closer, striking out the last hitter.
Batting in the No. 4, 5 and 6 spots in the lineup, overall in the competition, the left-handed-swinging Eldridge had six hits in the nine games. He batted .316, drove in 13 runs, scored 10 times, belted three home runs, had one double, walked seven times and was hit by a pitch once. His second homer was measured at 449 feet to center field.
On the mound, Eldridge was the winning closer three times, pitching one inning in each outing. In three full frames of work, he did not allow a run, gave up one hit (an infield hit), struck out five, walked two and was credited with one save.
“It was an intense time playing those games and our team chemistry was there the whole time,” Eldridge said.
The former Vienna Little League all-star standouts arrived home from the tournament on Sept. 19, then returned to school at Madison on Sept. 21. Now he plans to take a break from the baseball field for a few weeks.
“The support I received from some many in the community was incredible,” Eldridge said.
Eldridge has been involved with various baseball teams nonstop since back in February when practice began for the Madison varsity team. Other than workouts and some off-season practices, he won’t take the field again with a team until Madison begins practice in February. He is expected to be the Warhawks’ ace pitcher and best hitter.
The University of Alabama commit is projected to be a high selection in the 2023 Major
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.