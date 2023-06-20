Other Madison graduates selected straight out of high school in the MLB Draft:
Pitcher Sonny Custer: 23rd round by Pittsburgh in 1965
Pitcher Richard Dost: 5th round by the New York Mets in 1966
Catcher Bruce Pomerov: 28th round by the Kansas City Athletics in 1968
Pitcher/third baseman Ron Slingerman: 13th round by the Seattle Pilots in 1968
xPitcher Mike Wallace: 4th round by Philadelphia in 1969
xPitcher Jay Franklin: 1st round (second overall) by San Diego in 1971
Outfielder/pitcher Andy McGuire: 36th round by Colorado in 2013
Pitcher/infielder James Triantos: 2nd round by the Chicago Cubs in 2021
X=reached major leagues
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.