Madison's James Triantos was nearly flawless from the mound as he was just a few pitches away from a perfect game en route to his team's 2-1 state championship over visiting Colgan on Saturday, June 26, 2021.

 Bill Kamenjar/InsideNoVa.com

Other Madison graduates selected straight out of high school in the MLB Draft:

Pitcher Sonny Custer: 23rd round by Pittsburgh in 1965

Pitcher Richard Dost: 5th round by the New York Mets in 1966

Catcher Bruce Pomerov: 28th round by the Kansas City Athletics in 1968

Pitcher/third baseman Ron Slingerman: 13th round by the Seattle Pilots in 1968

xPitcher Mike Wallace: 4th round by Philadelphia in 1969

xPitcher Jay Franklin: 1st round (second overall) by San Diego in 1971

Outfielder/pitcher Andy McGuire: 36th round by Colorado in 2013

Pitcher/infielder James Triantos: 2nd round by the Chicago Cubs in 2021

X=reached major leagues

