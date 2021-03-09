The Madison High School baseball team, a squad that consists of numerous players who have committed to play in college, is ranked No. 1 in Region 2 in a preseason poll compiled by the National High School Baseball Coaches Association.
The national top-10 rankings includes four regions in the United States. Region 2 is essentially the Middle-Atlantic states.
Malvern Prep of Pennsylvania is ranked No. 2 in Region 2. No other Northern Virginia team is ranked. Cox High School of Virginia Beach is ranked No. 10 in Region 2.
Madison finished 16-6 last season and 0-2 in the postseason. The season before, the Warhawks won the Concorde District Tournament.
The start of Madison’s 2021 season has been delayed until mid April because of the pandemic.
Madison is coached by Mark Gjormand, who has 428 career victories and has led the team to two state championships.
MADISON BASEBALL LOSES BIG FAN: Dave Graham, who compiled the game write ups for six years for the Madison High School baseball team’s Website years ago, died recently in a car accident near his home in Oregon. Graham’s son Jonny was an outfielder for the Warhawks at the time, then went on to play at the U.S. Air Force Academy. Dave Graham continued to do game write- ups after Jonny graduated.
Madison baseball coach Mark Gjormand called Dave Graham one of the team’s biggest fans.
“Dave was a kind man who loved his family so much and would give you the shirt off his back if needed,” Gjormand said.
