For a team that possessed much talent and potential and maybe had more motivation than anything regarding the 2020 baseball season, the Madison Warhawks, like all of the spring high-school teams, will get nothing to accomplish.
Concerns over the COVID-19 outbreak has canceled the spring high-school regular-season campaign for all sports.
The two things the Warhawks will be able to hang their caps on were a 2-0 scrimmage record against perennial powers Flint Hill and Lake Braddock and being ranked 18th nationally in a preseason poll compiled by the National High School Baseball Coaches Association.
Madison was the only team from Virginia ranked in the top 50.
With good early-spring weather and the grass already green on the diamonds, the Warhawks were eager to get going.
“There are no guarantees, but this team had all the ingredients to make something special happen,” said Madison coach Mark Gjormand, who has led the Warhawks to two state championships. “This is a really deep and talented team, with a great work ethic and leadership. Rankings don’t mean anything, but in this case it was a tribute to our players and it was nice to be recognized.”
The Warhawks’ added motivation came from early-round losses in the region tournament the past two seasons, and failing to win the 2019 Concorde District tourney.
“They did everything right as far as preparation during our practices and scrimmages,” Gjormand said. “We had 14 practices and two scrimmages. I miss the opportunity to be out there with these guys, and I am very thankful we had the time we did have with them.”
Madison’s 2020 roster included 10 seniors and a number of players who have committed to play baseball in college; like junior outfielder Colin Tuft (University of Virginia), senior pitcher/infielder Ryan Murphy (James Madison), senior pitcher Michael Schultz (College of Charleston), senior Mason Satterfield (Washington and Lee), senior Fitz Halloran (Lynchburg), sophomore pitcher infielder James Triantos (North Carolina) and senior returning starting catcher Chris Polymeropoulos (Roanoke College). Other seniors are Ry Yates, who will play college football, , Ryan Wilson, Riley Zahurancik, Jacob Buckley and Anise Jreige.
Other juniors are Davis Snyder, Tyler Schoeberlein, John Klein, Miguel Echazarreta, Jackson DeSimone, Cooper Hoffman, Ben Eldridge, Hunter Moss, Cole Heflin, Ramsey Collins, Evan Blair and Macallister Kopka. Sophomores are Bo Kuhblank and Bannon Brazell. Bryson Eldridge is the lone freshman. He recently committed to play college baseball at the University of Alabama.
