In addition to the varsity contest, the Madison High School baseball field was a busy place starting around noontime, with a couple of pregame activities May 22.
The host Madison Warhawks won the Concorde District clash, 10-5, over the Centreville Wildcats to remain undefeated at 10-0.
Prior to the start of play, the late and former longtime Madison head coach Don Roth was recognized with a tribute ceremony on the infield that included nearly 20 members of his family, including his wife JoAnn. Some friends and former players of Roth also attended, as well as opponents, like former Marshall High head coach Dean Sissler and former Marshall standout player Pete Schorek.
Roth died in December at age 75.
JoAnn Roth threw out the first pitch. Family members and friends wore T-shirts that had Roth’s uniform number (17) and his name printed on the back, with Madison Warhawks on the front. Current Madison head coach Mark Gjormand gave JoAnn Roth 20 team hats.
“She told me Don is up there watching us play,” Gjormand said about a conversation with JoAnn Roth.
Public-address announcer Samantha Gjormand told that Roth’s Madison teams won 228 games and six district championships during his tenure from 1975 to 1995 as head coach. Roth also coached golf at Madison, with his teams winning state championships in 1990 and 1992.
After that, a brief ceremony was held to honor the many Madison varsity senior players.
Then the action began, with James Triantos and Bryce Eldridge each belting solo homers in the bottom of the first to give Madison the lead for good. The homer was the eighth of the season for the sophomore Eldridge, setting a single-season program record. He broke the old mark of seven shared by Matt Foley and Johnny Ayers.
Triantos, who has six homers this season, also doubled in the game and is batting .853 this spring and only has made four outs.
Colin Tuft had two hits and two RBI for Madison, Bannon Brazell (double) had two hits and one RBI, Cooper Hoffman tripled and had two RBI and Bo Kublank had a sacrifice fly.
Ramsey Collins was the starting and winning pitcher in four innings of work with five strikeouts. He did not walk a batter and allowed no earned runs.
In its previous game, Madison downed the host Oakton Cougars, 8-1.
Triantos had three hits, including a triple, stole three bases and pitched a complete-game one-hitter with six strikeouts. He walked two and allowed no earned runs, throwing 100 pitches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.