The top-seed and host Madison Warhawks (12-1) defeated the Westfield Bulldogs, 9-4, June 5 in the semifinals of the Concorde District Tournament baseball semifinals.
James Triantos led Madison on the mound and with the bat in the high-school game.. The senior right-hander was the starting and winning pitcher, going six innings with seven strikeouts. With the bat, Triantos homered for the ninth time this season, doubled and drove in four runs.
Madison senior catcher Colin Tuft also homered and had two hits, and was busy behind the plate blocking pitches.
The Warhawks jumped in front, 4-1, then Westfield cut the lead to 4-3 with two runs in the top of the sixth to gain the momentum. Madison answered with five runs on three hits in the bottom of the frame, with Jaden Kritsky having an RBI single and Triantos a two-run double.
Kritsky and John Klein each had two hits for Madison, and Bannon Brazell walked with the bases loaded.
“We knew we had to respond in the bottom of the sixth like that,” Tuft said. “It was a tough game. We had beaten them twice already this season, so we knew to play them a third time would be hard. We didn’t make any errors on defense, and I thought that was big key for us and very important.”
Madison had defeated Westfield, 7-1, just days earlier in its final regular-season game. Knowing that, Madison coach Mark Gjormand was concerned about playing the Bulldogs again so soon.
“Beating them a third time was hard,” he said. “Colin was huge in the game, Jaden had a big hit and James just competes so hard like that all the time.”
Madison was scheduled to host the Chantilly Chargers in the championship game earlier this week. The teams split two regular-season mettings, with Chantilly rallying to win the most recent contest, 5-4.
* The defending champion and third seed McLean Highlanders (7-6) were nipped by the host and second-seed Yorktown Patriots, 3-2, in a semifinal game of the Liberty District Tournament.
McLean took a 2-0 lead in the top of the third inning on a two-run double by Griffin Stieg. McLean then threatened in the seventh with two runners on, but a groundout ended the game.
Yorktown scored a run in the bottom of the third, then two more in the last of the fourth.
Stieg started on the mound and went four innings with nine strikeouts and allowed four hits. McLean freshman right-hander Aidan Carey threw two perfect innings in relief with four strikeouts.
Wyatt Johnson, A.J. Poole and Robbie Coates had McLean’s other hits.
* The Langley Saxons (4-9) nipped the Washington-Liberty Generals, 5-4, in a Liberty District Tournament game that was played for 6D North Region tourney seeding purposes.
Bobby Fleming had two hits and two RBI for Langley and Michael Hoeymans and Luke Buroker each had a hit and one RBI. Hoeymans had the game-winning walk-off hit in the bottom of the ninth inning.
Langley had previously scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to tie the score and 4, sending the contest into extra innings.
