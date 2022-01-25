The Madison Warhawks finished a combined 5-0 in girls and boys high-school basketball action last week, as both teams stand atop the Concorde District with 4-0 records. The girls are 13-2 overall and the boys 12-3.
The girls won three blowouts, defeating Oakton, 69-36, South Lakes, 57-15, and West Potomac 84-33. The boys downed Oakton, 65-46, and edged South Lakes, 56-53, in two district road games.
In those girls wins, Madison senior guard Grace Arnolie scored her 1,000th career point, giving her 1,003 total points. Arnolie will play in college at Brown University.
She scored her 1,000th on a third-period three-pointer from the left wing against West Potomac. She had 16 points in the win, making four three-pointers. Her twin sister, Alayna, who will play at Gettysburg College, also could score 1,000 career points this season. She scored 20 (four threes) against West Potomac and has 874 career points.
Madison had a 28-0 first-half run against West Potomac after the score was tied at 2. Katie Koshuta added 15 points, Kayla Dixon 10 and Mia Chapman seven against West Potomac.
Against Oakton, Alayna Arnolie scored 15 and made three three-pointers and Grace Arnolie scored 13. With 113 career threes after that game, Alayna Arnolie moved into 10th place on Madison’s all-time three-point list, pushing Warhawks head coach Kirsten Stone out of the top 10. Alayna Arnolie began the week with 120 threes.
Also against Oakton, Kiera Kohler scored seven, had 13 rebounds and five assists; Koshuta scored eight; Sarah Link had five points and seven boards and Chapman scored seven.
In the win over South Lakes, Alayna Arnolie scored 13, Grace Arnolie had 12, Chapman 10 with seven rebounds, Kohler had six points and six boards and Koshuta had three points, three assists and four steals. Dixon scored five.
For the Madison boys against Oakton, Andrew Gorkowski had 18 points, five rebounds and three steals; Bo Kuhblank scored 11 and had four assists and five steals; and Joseph Chalabi scored eight to go with four rebounds and two steals with a block.
In the win over South Lakes, Kuhblank hit the game-winning three-pointer from the left wing with 45 seconds to play, taking a pass from Gorkowski (13 points). Colin Sullender made four three-pointers and scored 18 for Madison. Chalabi scored 10 and Kuhblank eight. Madison made 11 three-pointers, with Gorkowski having three and Kuhblank two.
In a previous win over Centreville, Kuhblank scored 10 and had eight rebounds with three assists.
* With a road win and a loss last week, the Marshall Statesmen ended up with an 11-2 overall record and a 5-1 mark in the Liberty District in boys high-school basketball action.
Marshall defeated the host Langley Saxons, 82-69, then lost to the Yorktown Patriots, 59-50.
Against Langley, five players scored in double figures, led by 22 points from Matthew Lenert. Gowtam Kommi scored 20, Adien Hrnjez 13, Connor Scinto 12 and Jason Penn 10. Against Yorktown, Lenert scored 17 and Penn 11.
Langley (8-3, 4-1) bounced back from that loss with a 67-62 home win over Wakefield. Amr Areikat scored 23 points in the victory. Brendan Mansinne scored 16, Garrett Hutchinson 10 and Sam Carton nine.
* In other girls action last week, the first-place Langley Saxons (11-1, 5-0) defeated Marshall, 39-23, and Wakefield, 55-29, in Liberty District games for four straight wins.
* In a big neighborhood showdown between Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference boys high-school basketball rivals, the Flint Hill Huskies (5-5, 2-2) rallied from a 17-0 deficit to defeat the visiting Potomac School Panthers, 71-64, Jan. 21, then routed Wakefield School, 98-51, the next afternoon in home action in the private-school games.
Flint Hill began the week with a three-game winning streak and averaging 86.3 points in those victories.
In the win over Potomac School, Saxby Sunderland scored 20, Gibraltar Coleman 11, Matt Gray 10 and Reis Jones and Nate Pabis eight each.
Flint Hill was ahead for good, 51-45, after three periods.
Also in last week’s action, Flint Hill routed conference rival Maret, 90-71, as Sunderland scored 27, Gray 17, Coleman 16 and Pabis six on two three-pointers.
Potomac School (5-6, 1-2) fell to league rival St. Andrews, 65-50, in its previous contest. Brian McNeil scored 14 and Elijah Flowers, Khalil Williams and Austin Smith eight each.
* In girls private-school action, the Flint Hill Huskies (6-4) won two straight games, defeating St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes, 52-35, and Madeira, 59-14.
In the win over St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes, Nicole Kladakais scored 19 points; Mariella Silvia had nine points and three assists; Kelli Giuliani had eight points, five steals and four assists; Raigan Mccalla added seven points and eight rebounds; and Lyndsey Costigan had nine rebounds and four assists.
Giuliani (six steals) and Kladakais each had 11 points against Madeira, Ryla Jones had 10 points and eight boards, Costigan scored eight, Renee Jones had eight rebounds, and Mccalla had seven rebounds and five assists.
Kladakais had 10 rebounds and four points and Mccalla had 12 boards, 10 points, five assists and three steals in the Huskies’ 57-45 loss to Georgetown Day.
* For the Potomac School Panthers in a 55-45 win over Georgetown Day in girls private-school action, Kayla Rolph scored 25 points, had eight rebounds and made a trio of three-pointers. Catherine LeTendre scored 18 and had five rebounds and two assists, Caelan McCormack scored seven and Zora Burrell had four rebounds and three points.
Potomac School later routed Holton-Arms, 54-12.
* For the Oakton Cougars in their 38-23 win over Centreville in Concorde District girls action, Maddie Kinsel scored 22 points as the team improved to 14-1 and 3-1.
