After defeating the Marshall Statesmen in their opening game, the two-time defending girls Class 6 state high-school basketball champion Madison Warhawks won two close contests at the Paul VI Catholic tournament by 42-39 and 50-48 scores, then downed the Herndon Hornets, 66-43, to improve to 4-0.
Madison sisters Grace and Alayna Arnolie were top scorers and rebounders in those two close games, along with Sara Link and Mia Chapman. Kiera Kohler had seven rebounds in one of those contests.
Grace Arnolie was chosen as the Player of the Game in a 50-48 win over Maret. She had 14 points, six rebounds, six assists and three steals. Arnolie made four three-point baskets. Alayna Arnolie scored 12 points and also made four triples. Madison made 10 threes in the win.
In the victory over Herndon, Alayna Arnolie scored 14 points to go with seven assists, seven rebounds and four steals. Grace Arnolie had 12 points, four assists and three steals, Kayle Dixon scored 13 points and Mia Chapman eight.
Madison led 28-10 at the end of the first period.
The Madison boys basketball team also stands 4-0. Madison defeated Herndon, 74-62, McLean, 59-56, and Langley, 70-49, after topping Marshall in its opener.
Senior point guard Bo Kuhblank dribbled up court and made a walk-off three-pointer from the right wing in the victory over host McLean. He had 11 points in the win.
Also for Madison, Jack Kaminski scored 16 and Andrew Gorkowski 13. Paarth Soni scored 21 for McLean and Daniel Fimbres 12.
Against Langley, Gorkowski scored 19, Colin Sullender 11, Joey Chalabi 10 and Kaminski eight. For Langley, Amir Areikat scored 20.
In the win over Herndon, Madison made 17 three-pointers, led by seven from Sullender (21 points), four by Will Giery (14 points) and three by Gorkowski (13 points). Three other players made one each. Kuhblank had some 10 assists in the win.
Madison trailed at the end of three quarters, then outscored Herndon 24-10 in the fourth.
