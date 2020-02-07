Who would have thought?
With just one returning starter from last year’s mediocre team that went 11-12 and did not qualify for the region playoffs, the Madison Warhawks certainly weren’t included in many preseason conversations about finishing first in Concorde District regular-season play in the 2019-20 campaign.
But that’s exactly what the boys high-school basketball team accomplished. With four new starters, to go along with returner Soren Almquist, Madison, 15-6 overall, not only finished first, but went undefeated at 8-0 in the league to boot.
The Warhawks capped regular-season play with a 57-55 home victory in a seesaw and physical game against the second-place Centreville Wildcats (14-4, 5-2) on Feb. 6. Two days earlier, the Warhawks topped Westfield, 63-58, in district action.
“This is an incredibly resilient group,” Madison coach Kevin Roller said. “We have been behind in games and come back to win. We got worked at Yorktown [blowout loss], then won four in a row. We lost at home to West Potomac, now have won four in a row again. In tight situations, they don’t panic.”
Roller shook his head no, when asked if he had thought an 8-0 regular-season district record was in the cards.
Madison’s four new starters are senior guard Harrison Patel, senior forward Logan Spafford, junior guard Elijah Turner and sophomore guard Bo Kuhblank. Roller said they all have emerged this season to join Almquist, with Kuhblank picking up his scoring of late.
“Harrison gets on the floor for balls more than anyone, and he gets out of situations,” Roller said.
In the win over Centreville, a game with seven ties and 11 lead changes, Kuhblank swished a three-pointer from the top of the key with 1:05 to play to put Madison ahead for good at 56-53. He lead Madison in scoring with 18 points to go with four assists and three steals.
Kuhblank was 8 of 8 shooting in the second half, combing free throws and field goals, and 11 of 15 overall for the game.
“I had a good look, let it fly and was feeling it,” Kuhblank said of his go-head three. “It all starts on our defensive end, which translates to our offense.”
Roller explained that Madison switched to a seldom-used triangle-and-two defense down the stretch against Centreville.
“The guys did a great job in a defense we’d only run twice all season,” Roller said.
Turner scored 16 in the win, including two first-period three-pointers, had three assists and made an important mid-range jumper in the fourth quarter. Almquist had 12 points, six rebounds and two blocks; Spafford had nine rebounds and five points; and Patel five points and three assists. Patel forced a turnover by diving on the floor for the ball to give Madison possession with nine seconds to play.
Turner then made one of two free throws, missing the second, but Almquist altered a shot under the basket at the buzzer by Centreville’s Nick Anderson to preserve the victory.
Centreville was hurt by three technical fouls, the last when Avery Ford (11 points, seven rebounds, two blocks) received his second for taunting and was ejected with 1:02 left in the third quarter. He received his first in the second quarter for hanging on the rim after a dunk.
Mekhai Washington had 18 points and eight rebounds for Centreville, Anderson scored nine and John Hunter eight.
In its win over Westfield, Kuhblank made four three-pointers and scored 18 and Almquist had 17, including 13 in the second half.
NOTE: Madison will be the top seed in the upcoming district tournament and earned an automatic berth into the 6D North Region tourney, as a result of winning the regular-season.
