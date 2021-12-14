In boys high-school basketball action last week, the Madison Warhawks lost to the host and the private-school state power Bishop O’Connell Knights, 93-61, Dec. 9 as Andrew Gorkowski had 14 points, Joseph Chalabi 12, Will Geiry 10 and Bo Kuhblank 10 in defeat. Chalabi made three three-pointers and Giery and Kuhblank two each. The team made eight threes.
The loss was the first of the season for Madison, which the next night on Dec. 10 defeated the visiting West Springfield Spartans, 64-61, at home.
“I thought we played hard and competed, and we were able to see how well we could do what we do under that type of defensive pressure,” Madison coach Roller said about the loss to O’Connell. “The game was definitely good for us. If we see defensive pressure like that again, we will have already seen it and will be prepared.”
The victory over West Springfield gave Roller his 200th career victory. This is Roller’s eighth season as Madison’s coach. Prior to Madison, he was the boys head coach for six seasons at McLean High, where he won 82 games and a Liberty District championship. His 2011-12 McLean team won a single-season team record 24 games.
In Madison’s win over West Springfield, Giery scored 17 points and Kuhblank scored 11 and had nine rebounds. Aidan Faulkner had seven rebounds, of which six were off the offensive class to go with two points, two blocks and three assists.
