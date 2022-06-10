The third time was a charm for the Madison Warhawks in their quest to defeat the Yorktown Patriots this season.
After suffering two earlier losses to Yorktown, the second in a region-tournament championship match, Madison downed the host Patriots, 10-7, in the semifinals of the Virginia High School League’s Class 6 state boys lacrosse tourney on Jan. 8.
With the win, Madison (18-4) advances to the state final against the Battlefield Bobcats (18-3) on Saturday, June 11 at noon at James Champ High School in Aldie. The Warhawks won the state title in 2019.
Against Yorktown in the state semis, Madison took a 1-0 lead and was able to control a slower tempo for much of the match. The score was tied at 4 at halftime. Yorktown had leads in the match, but never of more than one goal.
Yorktown’s last lead was 5-4 in the third period. Madison answered with four straight goals to move in front for good at 8-5. The Patriots rallied to within 8-7, were whistled for a 1-minute penalty with 2:23 to play and didn’t score again.
“Our goals coming into this game were to take the first shot and score the first goal, and we did that,” Madison coach Aaron Solomon said. “We had a lot of motivation after losing to them twice earlier. When we got behind, we stayed resilient and came back.”
Will Rubley scored Madison’s first goal of the match. The team leader in goals was his twin brother Mark Rubley with four. Will Rubley scored two goals and had two assists. Ethan Do, Jake Green, Caleb Smith and Tyler Whittle had a goal each for Madison, with Do and Carter Casto having assists.
Eric Jones made multiple saves in goal and was helped by the defensive play of Ethan Hodge, Gavin Levay, Daniel Jacobs and Carter Casto.
In the first round of the state tournament, Green scored the winning goal in overtime in Madison’s 10-9 victory over the host West Potomac Wolverines.
Green scored four goals. Ethan Hodge had two goals and one assist, Will Rubley netted two goals, Carter Casto had one goal and three assists, Mark Rubley scored a goal and Do had two assists.
Jones made numerous key saves in goal to keep Madison in the game.
