The Madison Warhawks finished second in the 6D North Region tournament, losing to the host and defending champion Yorktown Patriots, 10-7, in the championship match of the boys high-school lacrosse tournament.
The loss snapped an 11-match winning streak for the 2019 region champs.
Madison (15-4) was 2-1 in the region tourney, defeating Washington-Liberty, 16-1, in the first round, then Langley, 16-8, in the semifinals.
In the final, Madison trailed 5-0 at halftime, then rallied to cut the lead to 7-6 with 6:54 to play in the game, but got no closer.
Mark Rubley led Madison in scoring with three goals against Yorktown. Ethan Do scored two and Ollie Hau and Will Rubley once each. Ethan Hodge had an assist and goalie Eric Jones made multiple saves.
Hau, Will Rubley, Jake Green and Gavin Levay were chosen all-region from Madison.
NOTE: Madison lost to Yorktown, 9-5, in a regular-season match.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.