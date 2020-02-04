The Madison Warhawks (13-6, 6-0) remained in sole possession of first place in Concorde District boys high-school basketball with road wins over Oakton, 62-34, and Chantilly, 58-51, last week.
Madison got off to a fast start against Chantilly, then held on in the final period by making clutch free throws down the stretch and getting a clutch three-pointer each from Bo Kuhblank and Logan Spafford.
Kublank and Elijah Turner each scored 15 points for Madison.
“We did a good job of coming out of the gate fast to get a halftime lead,” Madison coach Kevin Roller said. “We had been been struggled at that, plus we played well defensively.”
Against Oakton, Madison trailed 21-18 at halftime, then outscored the Cougars, 44-13, in the second half. Soren Armquist and Spafford scored 14 each and Kuhblank 12.
“This is a resilient group,” Roller said.
Oakton (8-10, 1-4) defeated Mount Vernon, 47-35, in other action last week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.