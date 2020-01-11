If their previous game, resulting in a blowout loss, was their worst outing of the season so far, then the Madison Warhawks responded well in the boys basketball team's next contest.
Madison (8-5, 1-0) bounced back to defeat a good Oakton Cougars team, 55-39, Jan. 10 in the Concorde District opener and a neighborhood rivalry showdown for each high-school squad.
The areas of play that were maybe season bests in the victory were boxing out and defense, according to Madison coach Kevin Roller.
"We played fantastic and intelligent defense with our pressure, we were patient on offense and this might be the best team I've coached here at boxing out," Roller said of the Warhawks' third win in four games. "We did all of that tonight."
Madison trailed 14-12 at the end of the first quarter, then outscored Oakton (6-6, 0-1) 17-3 in the second to lead 28-17 at halftime. In the second half, the Warhawks finished strong with an 11-0 run to clinch the victory.
"We were up by 17, Oakton kept competing and cut the lead," Roller said. "But I liked how we finished."
Madison was led in scoring and rebounding by guard Logan Spafford (19 points, nine rebounds, two blocks) and center Soren Almquist (14 points, nine rebounds, two steals).
Elijah Turner had eight points, five assists, five rebounds and three steals for Madison, and guard Harrison Patel scored 10, making two three-pointers. Bo Kuhblank (three assists, two steals) scored four.
Oakton coach David Brooks said his team was misled with how it was playing after leading at the end of the first quarter.
"That first quarter was fool's gold for us," Brooks said. "We were leading, but not playing well. That should have been a wakeup call, because we were not getting the shots we wanted. We broke off some of our sets and we let Madison speed us up a bit."
For Oakton, Max Wilson had nine points and five rebounds before fouling out. Chris Neary (three assists) scored nine on three three-pointers, Damien Brooks had six points and five rebounds, Winston Aja-Omu had six points and five blocks, Carson Kabance had six points and Eren Ertan had three points and seven rebounds.
David Brooks described the Cougars' season as "up and down" so far, with the highlight going 3-0 to win a holiday tournament at Lake Braddock, and making strides in other wins and losses.
"Our execution had been good for three or four weeks coming into tonight's game," Brooks said.
NOTE: The victory was the 175th of Roller's varsity coaching career, at Madison and McLean High School before that. Brooks has 126 career wins, all at Oakton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.