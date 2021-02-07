Logan Spafford didn't take a shot or score a point in the first period against the visiting Westfield Bulldogs during a Concorde District boys high-school basketball game Feb. 5.
The senior forward quickly rebounded, though, with a highly productive 13-point perfect shooting second period (4 for 4 each from the floor and four line), helping the Madison Warhawks win, 51-40, in the final regular-season contest for each team. Spafford finished with a double-double, scoring 17 points and yanking 11 rebounds to go with three steals and three assists.
Madison senior forward Colin Tuft had a strong game as well with 21 points and nine rebounds. Point guard Bo Kuhblank had four points, two assists and two steals for Madison; Elijah Turner had three points and four steals; with Will Giery having three points and two rebounds off the bench.
The Warhawks trailed by eight points early in the second period as they were slowed by six first-quarter turnovers. By halftime, Madison rallied to take a 25-22 lead as it had just one second-period giveaway and led the rest of the way.
With the win, Madison snapped a two-game losing streak and finished the regular season with an 8-5 overall record and a 5-3 district mark. That makes Madison the No. 2 seed from the district in the 6D North Region Tournament, which begins Feb. 8.
Madison is scheduled to host the Herndon Hornets in a first-round game at 7 p.m. The Warhawks play the winner of the Marshall vs. McLean contest in the quarterfinals.
