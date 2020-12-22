With limited preparation, including no scrimmage games, there were expected sloppy patches of play. But all-in-all, the opening contest of the condensed high-school basketball season was a success for the host Madison Warhawks.
The boys team led by as many as 20 points in a 68-54 victory over the Annandale Atoms on Dec. 21. Senior forward Colin Tuft led Madison with 24 points and five rebounds.
Tuft enjoyed a perfect shooting night, making all 10 of his field goal attempts, all from close range – including one dunk – and he was 4 of 4 from the foul line.
“Colin is one of the best athletes I have coached and he gets good shots inside,” Madison coach Kevin Roller said. “Tonight I don’t think he took a shot longer than three feet.”
Senior guard Elijah had 14 points for Madison; senior forward Logan Spafford had 13 points, seven rebounds and five assists; junior point guard Bo Kuhblank had four points, five rebounds and four assists; senior forward Dimitrije Hryshchyshyn had eight points and six rebounds off the bench; and senior guard R.J. Waldron had two points, three steals and two assists.
Madison shot 57 percent from the floor. The sloppy part of its game were 19 turnovers, which wasn’t a surprise considering the limited practices (nine days) and no scrimmages.
The 2020-21 high-school season for public-school teams in Fairfax County has been condensed to 14 regular-season games because of the public COVID pandemic, with the opening contests delayed nearly a month.
“Looking good and playing well in those stretches is the benefit of having nine returning players,” Roller said. “In the grand scheme of things, it was a good start.”
Madison built a big lead early, fell behind briefly in the second period, then pulled away, leading 34-21 at halftime and 48-31 after three quarters.
The scoring started for Madison on a steal and layup by Waldron, a fastbreak layup from Kuhblank, then a drive by Tuft for a 6-0 lead.
“R.J. is our best team defender. He is always in the right place,” Roller said.
NOTE: Because of the pandemic, spectators were not allowed into the game, players and coaches wore masks and social distancing was practiced when possible.
