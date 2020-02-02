The Madison Warhawks (13-6, 6-0) remained in sole possession of first place in Concorde District boys high-school basketball with road wins over Oakton, 62-34, and Chantilly, 58-51, last week.
Madison got off to a fast start against Chantilly, then held on in the final period by making clutch free throws down the stretch and getting an important three-pointer each from Bo Kuhblank and Logan Spafford. Kuhblank and Elijah Turner each scored 15 points.
“We did a good job of coming out of the gate. We had been struggled at that, and we played well defensively,” Madison coach Kevin Roller.
Against Oakton, Madison trailed 21-18 at halftime, then outscored the Cougars, 44-13, in the second half. Soren Armquist and Spafford scored 14 each and Kuhblank 12.
“We have a resilient group,” Roller said.
Oakton (8-10, 1-4) defeated Mount Vernon, 47-35, in other action last week.
n The annual Rotary Cup basketball trophies will be in the hands of the McLean Highlanders for the next year. That’s because host McLean swept the Langley Saxons in varsity girls and boys high-school doubleheaders Jan. 31 in neighborhood rivalry games.
The McLean girls (13-6, 5-2) won, 50-45, to remain in second place and upped their winning streak to four, and the boys (7-12, 2-5) were victorious, 42-33, in the Liberty District contests.
The McLean girls trailed at halftime, then outscored Langley, 31-18, in the second half.
Elizabeth Dufrane scored 18 to lead the McLean girls, Sophie Smith had 14 and Elly Glenn eight with two three-pointers.
For Langley (10-9, 3-4), Kylie Allen scored 13, Marya Mufti 11 and Annabeth Holsinger had eight, and made two threes.
Leading the McLean boys was Nate Legg with 14 points. Langley fell to 6-13, 2-5.
In its previous games, the McLean girls defeated Yorktown, 53-42, and the McLean boys topped Yorktown, 74-67.
* The Marshall Statesmen defeated Justice, 40-31, and Thomas Jefferson, 59-25, in National District action last week to remain in second place in the league at 7-1. Marshall is 13-5 overall.
