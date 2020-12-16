If the high-school swimming and diving season is held and completed in 2021 with shutdowns possible because of the ongoing pandemic, the Madison Warhawks girls team has a chance to make history.
If Madison wins the Virginia High School League’s Class 6 state championship in 2021, the state title will be a record fifth in a row for the Warhawks at the highest enrollment classification.
Madison shares the record with four straight state titles in the biggest level with the Langley Saxons. Langley won four straight Group AAA crowns from 1998 to 2001. The Group AAA classification used to be the state’s biggest before the VHSL realigned the setup.
Can Madison set that record? It’s a possibility, but won’t be easy.
The Warhawks graduated some key contributors and big point scorers from last season’s team, including its top diver. Still, the Warhawks return a lot from last season, have good depth on the girls team, and some young new participants are expected to score points.
Top returning swimmers are expected to be seniors Darby Galbraith, Alexandra Dicks, Erica Rice and Morgan Howat. All were key scorers in last year’s state meet, with most members of relays. Also back are juniors Maggie Shi, Regan Hau and Hannah Carmen and sophomore Sophia Brown.
Freshman Charlotte Dixon, a top summertime swimmer for the Lakevale Estates Dolphins of the Northern Virginia Swimming League, is expected to be another top Madison point scorer.
"I think we are in the mix and should have one of the top programs in the state," Madison coach Andrew Foos said. "Our top girls are very strong and have had strong club seasons. But it's an abnormal year, so I don't really know about a lot of things."
Foos explained that the state meet could be a "virtual" competition instead of a normal in-person event. If that happens, the number of state qualifiers from each team will be reduced.
"That wouldn't be the best for us," Foos said.
Madison’s condensed season will consist of five regular-season meets, then the postseason. The Warhawks first meet is Jan. 8 against Concorde District rival Westfield and their last is Jan. 22 against league foe Oakton at Oak Marr RECenter.
NOTE: Madison will enter the season having won 12 straight post-season competitions, including district, region and state meets. The Warhawks have also won four straight region and district championships. Madison’s dominance began in 2017 after a 2016 season when the Warhawks had lowly finishes in all three postseason meets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.