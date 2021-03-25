First place in the Concorde District will be on the line between two undefeated teams when the Madison Warhawks (4-0, 2-0) visit the Chantilly Chargers (4-0, 2-0) at 7 p.m. March 26 in high-school football action.
The winner will move into first place alone with one game remaining in the shortened six-game campaign, and gain a big edge in qualifying for the four-team 6D North Region Tournament.
Through four games, defense has been the strong suit for the squads. Each has two shutouts. Chantilly has allowed 14 points and Madison 28.
The one common opponent the teams have faced were the Oakton Cougars, who lost to Chantilly, 41-0, and to Madison, 27-14.
Each playa district opponent in its final regular-season game on April 1, with Madison facing Centreville (2-2) and Chantilly taking on Westfield (2-2).
Both teams are coming off shutouts, Madison blanking Marshall, 14-0, and Chantilly downing Oakton in March 19 action.
