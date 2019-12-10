In 23 years as a highly-successful high-school head baseball coach, Mark Gjormand’s Madison Warhawks teams have won more than 400 games, countless championships – including two state titles – and he has received many accolades on local, region and national levels.
Now, Gjormand can add one more honor that might be the biggest of all. In recent days, Gjormand, 52, was selected as a 2020 member of the National High School Baseball Coach Association’s Hall of Fame. He will be officially inducted next December at the national headquarters in Scottsdale, Ariz., at the association’s national conference.
Gjormand will be the first coach from Virginia to be inducted into that Hall of Fame.
“It’s very humbling and touching,” Gjormand said. “I have heard from a lot of people about this. Hopefully this will open the door for more coaches in Virginia to become members of that Hall of Fame some day. There are a lot of good coaches here.”
Since he became Madison’s head coach in 1996, Gjormand’s teams have won the two state championships, three region crowns, nearly 20 district titles, multiple spring-break tournaments against tough out-of-town competition, and qualified for regional tournaments nearly every season. Countless Madison players on Gjormand’s teams have gone on to play in college at all levels.
Andrew Baird played on a state-championship team at Madison for Gjormand, then later worked under him as an assistant coach.
“He has done so much for Madison and local baseball and a lot for the National High School Baseball Coach Association,” Baird said. “It is a very deserving honor for him.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.