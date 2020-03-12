The Madison Warhawks will have to settle for sharing the ultimate girls basketball prize, ending their season with a 28-1 record and as the Class 6 Virginia High School League state co-champion.
As a result of the fears and uncertainties regarding the Coronavirus, the VHSL made the decision to cancel and not reschedule all but two of the girls and boys Class 1, 3, 4, 5 and 6 state basketball title games, slated to be played March 12, 13 and 14 at the Siegel Center in Richmond.
The teams in those title tilts will be declared co-champions, meaning Madison and the Edison Eagles (24-7) will share the Class 6 girls state crown.
The two Class 2 state finals were played today, March 12, at the Siegel Center before the final decision was made.
"We have talked to the team, and as can be imagined, emotions of the girls are all over the place, especially for the seniors who won't get to play their last game," Madison director of student activities John Kenny said. "Given the circumstances and uncertainties of the situation, we understand the VHSL's perspective. We are disappointed and it is unfortunate there will be no finality to the season and an actual single state champion. We hurt for the players. This is uncharted territory."
Professional sports leagues to the youth level have been suspending seasons and cancelling tournaments and seasons for two days because of the virus.
"Our girls are a mess about this decision," Madison coach Kirsten Stone said. "It's sad more of an effort couldn't have been made to play this game. Maybe it could have been moved up here and played today or Friday. It's sad for the players because they worked so hard and so long to get this far and had one game left. I feel really bad for our seniors. Their season is done."
Madison and Edison were each 2-0 in the state tourney, having won semifinal games on Tuesday, March 10 and first-round contests March 6. The teams had not previously met this season.
"So many were looking forward to a good game in the state final," Kenny said. "The health of kids and everyone is more important than sports."
Kenny said when the Madison players were told about the cancellation of the state final, they were joked with about maybe the teams meeting anyhow sometime, at Nottoway Park or somewhere, to decide the winner.
"We tried to keep it lighthearted in that way, but it is an emotional time," Kenny said.
Stone said her team planned to practice one last time on March 12 to have some kind of an official end and closure to the season.
"Our players just want to be together. This is how they are," Stone said.
Stone explained that her team didn't discuss the possibility of the season ending early.
"We just talked about being ready," Stone said. "All of this is uncharted. But we are state champions. Once all of the crying stopped and our players realized that, then they wanted to know 'do we get rings'?"
An initial decision the morning of March 12 was to play the state finals, with no general fans, just family members of the players allowed to attend. The decision was made to cancel eight the state finals by 1:15 p.m. March 12, then two more a short while later.
“After continuing to assess the impact of COVID-19 [Coronavirus] and the recent cancellations throughout the sports world, we felt it was in the public interest to cancel our championship," VHSL Executive Director Billy Haun said. “While we understand how disappointing this is for all fans of our teams, we feel this decision is in the best interest of public health.”
