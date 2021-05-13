A big reason the Madison Warhawks are enjoying a dominating 6-0 start to the high-school baseball season has been the production of sophomore Bryce Eldridge and senior James Triantos on the mound and with the bat.
Madison has outscored opponents 80-5 with three shutouts and has won five games in five innings by virtue of the 10-run slaughter rule.
Each of the two players has been stingy on the mound at times. Triantos is 3-0 and Eldridge 2-0. With the bats, the pair has been even more dominating.
Through six games, Eldridge already has seven home runs, tying a single-season team record. His last five homers have come in five straight at-bats, not including walks.
Eldridge, who has committed to play at the University of Alabama, and Triantos each belted two home runs in Madison’s 15-2 road victory over the host Westfield Bulldogs on May 11 in a Concorde District game. Eldridge had five RBI.
Triantos, who will play at the University of North Carolina, now has five homers.
So with the bats, call the Madison duo the boom-stick brothers.
Madison hit five homers in all against Westfield, with Jaden Kritsky belting the other. Madison had 15 hits. Triantos had four hits with a double, Cooper Hoffman added three hits with a double, and Colin Tuft and Bryce Eldridge added two hits each. Cole Heflin had a hit and tweo RBI and Bo Kublank had one hit and one RBI.
Triantos started on the mound and struck out six in four innings. He allowed six hits and three earned runs. Ben Eldridge worked one frame with two strikeouts.
(0) comments
